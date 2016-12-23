Uber Location Privacy, AirPods Followup – TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-23

Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Uber is in the spotlight again over privacy concerns. Bryan Chaffin and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at how Uber is collecting location data and how we can block that, plus Adam shares his AirPods experience.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

  • Uber privacy issue with Apple Maps
  • AirPods followup with Adam Christianson
  • Adam Christianson’s Maccast
  • TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed

