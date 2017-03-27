There’s a new government call to for tech companies to let law enforcement bypass our security and encryption, but this time it’s from the United Kingdom. Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to look at the ramifications if the U.K. forces the issue, plus Bryan fills us in on Steve Wozniak’s presentation at Startup World Cup.
UK Anti-encryption Push, Woz at Startup World Cup - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-27
- UK pushes for encryption back door
- Steve Wozniak Accepts Award from Startup World Cup, Says ‘This One’s for Apple’
