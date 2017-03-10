Retina and HiDPI displays, scaling, resolution… It all gets confusing pretty quickly, so Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain what they mean and how they impact what you see on screen. Dave also explains WiFi throughput terms and dives into the Tough Bar MacBook Pro’s wireless network antennas.
Understanding Retina and HiDPI Resolutions for Mere Mortals- TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-10
- Sorting out Retina and HiDPI resolutions for your Mac and external displays
- Touch Bar Retina MacBook Pro WiFi antennas and understanding WiFi throughput
