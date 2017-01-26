There’s pressure for Apple to bring iPhone production into the United States, but is it practical? Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to look at what it would take for Apple to set up an iPhone factory in the states, plus they dive into Apple’s APFS system that’s coming to iOS 10.3 and eventually macOS, too.
Making iPhones in the US, APFS Comes to iOS 10.3 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-26
- iPhone production in the United States
- All about Apple’s APFS file system
Manufacturing iPhones is a hellish, tedious, arduous process. If Apple weren’t so slavish to thinness of their devices and made them thicker, they may actually be able to be made by robots, or by fewer humans.