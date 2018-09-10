USB-C iPad Pro, New iPhone Names – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-10

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report saying Apple is replacing the iPad Pro Lighting port with USB-C, along with the reported names for the new iPhone lineup.

