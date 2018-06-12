USB-C iPhones, Carpool Karaoke Season 2 – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-12

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the possibility of USB-C coming to the iPhone, plus they share their thoughts on Carpool Karaoke season 2.

TDO 2018-06-12: USB-C iPhones

1:36 PM Jun. 12th, 2018 | 00:23:50 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

