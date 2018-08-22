Verizon’s $2, Apple’s Newest Football, Netflix’s Rebellion – ACM 476

Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Verizon recently throttled a fire department’s command and control vehicle in a pursuit of $2, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet have some thoughts about the propriety of such an action. They also wonder whether rumors of a new iMac mean we can start trusting Apple to update its Macs again, or if Lucy will just yank the ball away instead. They cap the show with a look at Netflix’s baby steps towards rebellion against Apple’s App Store cut for subscriptions.

Apple Context Machine RSS Art
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

6:18 PM Aug. 22nd, 2018 | 00:54:37

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

Sources referenced in this episode:

