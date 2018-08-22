Verizon’s $2, Apple’s Newest Football, Netflix’s Rebellion – ACM 476

Verizon recently throttled a fire department’s command and control vehicle in a pursuit of $2, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet have some thoughts about the propriety of such an action. They also wonder whether rumors of a new iMac mean we can start trusting Apple to update its Macs again, or if Lucy will just yank the ball away instead. They cap the show with a look at Netflix’s baby steps towards rebellion against Apple’s App Store cut for subscriptions.
Verizon's $2, Apple's New Football, Netflix's Rebellion - ACM 476
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Verizon Throttles California Firefighter Bandwidth During Emergency, Demands More Money, Later Calls It ‘A Mistake’
- Mac mini Getting a Significant Update this Fall
- What We Might Get From Apple’s New Mac mini Pro
- Netflix is Testing a Way to Avoid iTunes Billing
