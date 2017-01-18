Verizon Nabs Note 7 Calls, Goodbye AT&T 2G – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-18

Still using a Galaxy Note 7? Verizon is getting agressive about trying to stop you. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Verizon intercepting Galaxy Note 7 calls, plus they look at AT&T shutting down their 2G wireless network.

