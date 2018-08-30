Virtual Teachers, Getting Ready for iOS 12 and macOS Mojave – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-30

Jeff Gamet

Andrew Orr and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about AI-based virtual teachers in schools, plus some important warnings before upgrading to iOS 12 or macOS Mojave.

TDO 2018-08-30: Virtual Teachers, iOS 12, macOS Mojave

11:00 AM Aug. 30th, 2018 | 00:21:32

Sponsors

Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.

