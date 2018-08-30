Virtual Teachers, Getting Ready for iOS 12 and macOS Mojave – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-30

Andrew Orr and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to talk about AI-based virtual teachers in schools, plus some important warnings before upgrading to iOS 12 or macOS Mojave.
TDO 2018-08-30: Virtual Teachers, iOS 12, macOS Mojave
