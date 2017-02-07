Vizio’s Spying TVs, UAC iPhone Connectors – TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-07

Vizio just settled an FTC lawsuit for using their smart TVs to spy on customers. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about Vizio collecting viewing data on users without permission and the settlement with the FTC. They also look at the UAC connector that’s going to let headphones connect to Lightning and USB-C.

