Apple TV+ has released an original audio podcast – ‘The Line’ – telling the story of U.S. Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher. Jeff Gamet joins host Charlotte Henry to discuss what he likes about the show and why Spotify executives should be worried.
Download: MP3 Version
Walking 'The Line'
