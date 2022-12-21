Way More Than Zero COVID and Slow AirTag Info – TMO Daily Observations 2022-12-21
With the closed loop broken and zero-COVID restrictions lifted, iPhone City workers are reportedly making iPhones while suffering with COVID – sometimes by choice, sometimes as directed by management. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken puzzle over the issue. Then, why the slow walk on AirTag info? And why can’t we prompt them to update?
