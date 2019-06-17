Whispering Sweet Nothings at The A-Lady – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 766

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Some folks with Catalina on the brain want to know how to prepare. Some folks want to prepare to reinstall Mojave. Joe has advice for future-proofing your home, and the A-Lady wants you to whisper sweet nothings at her. It’s that kind of week here and John and Dave are your stalwart guides. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

Whispering Sweet Nothings to Amazon Alexa
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 766: Whispering Sweet Nothings at The A-Lady

7:44 PM Jun. 17th, 2019 | 01:34:28

Some folks with Catalina on the brain want to know how to prepare. Some folks want to prepare to reinstall Mojave. Joe has advice for future-proofing your home, and the A-Lady wants you to whisper sweet nothings at her. It’s that kind of week here...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: CLEAR. Traveling soon? Get to the front of the security line every time and keep your ID in your pocket or purse. Sign up for CLEAR now and get your first two months of CLEAR for free using code MACGEEKGAB.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account