Who Needs the New iPad Pro – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-14

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss who the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are best suited for, plus they look at where the iMac Pro fits in Apple’s product matrix.
TDO 2017-06-14: 10.5-inch vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Sponsors
iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro versus 12.9-inch iPad Pro
- John Kheit’s Unboxing and Hands On with Apple’s New iPad Pro 12.9-Inch
- Where the iMac Pro fits into Apple’s product matrix
- No, the iMac Pro Apple Tax Isn’t a Real Thing
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed