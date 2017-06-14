Who Needs the New iPad Pro – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-14

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss who the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are best suited for, plus they look at where the iMac Pro fits in Apple’s product matrix.

TDO 2017-06-14: 10.5-inch vs 12.9-inch iPad Pro

2:16 PM Jun. 14th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

