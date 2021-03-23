Why Does The Apple TV Still Exist?

Jason Snell and host Charlotte Henry discuss the future of the Apple TV – not the app, nor the service, but the box. They ponder whether Apple should revamp it, kill it, or just leave it be, and analyze how it fits with the company’s broader media and services strategy.

