Why Does The Apple Music Voice Plan Exist? — Media+
Sponsors
This podcast is sponsored by BetterHelp online therapy and Media+ listeners get 10% off their first month at BetterHelp.com/mediaplus.
Show Notes
- Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 15.2 With Voice Plan and App Privacy Report [Updated]
- watchOS 8.3 For Apple Watch Available Now
- What is The Apple Music Voice Plan?
- Trying to Understand Why The Apple Music Voice Plan Exists
- Airpods and Apple Music Unleashed – TMO Daily Observations 2021-10-20
- The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
- Kelly Guimont on Twitter
- Charlotte Henry on Twitter