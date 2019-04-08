Are you making the most of your Apple TV? Do you know all the tricks the Finder has to offer? Are you managing Do Not Disturb effectively? Your fellow listeners have the answers, and John and Dave share and discuss them for you. Plus, your two favorite geeks answer some of your questions about Wi-Fi, Watch Unlocking, NAS, and more. Press play, listen, and enjoy learning at least five new things!
MGG 756: Resetting Wi-Fi, Unlocking Your Mac, & Managing Secure Boot
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 756 for Monday, April 8, 2019
- 00:02:15 Dave’s Troubleshooting… his throat!
- 00:04:36 Apple TV Remote App Lets You Type on your iPhone or iPad
- 00:06:42 Robin-Showing Hidden Files in Finder
- 00:09:08 Jeff-754-Do Not Disturb and Favorites
- 00:11:38 Verizon’s Free Call Filter rolls out – @vzwsupport on Twitter
- 00:17:36 Phil-CSF-Conair Travel Smart Power Adapter
- 00:19:15 Patrick-Mojave Recovery Mode Reinstall Moved all my Apps
- 00:21:01 LibreOffice Update Engine stuck on 6.1.2.1 (for Dave)
- 00:25:04 Alex-Edit the finder Toolbar
- 00:27:26 MacTech Pro Discounts
- 00:28:23 Mike-Wi-Fi Disconnects
- 00:34:44 John-Mesh needs to be routinely reset
- 00:38:02 John’s Wi-Fi Pushes to 2.4GHz
- 00:56:37 Dennis-Hostname Versus Computer Name Discrepancy
sudo scutil —set [hostname]
- 01:03:55 Watch Doesn’t Always Unlock the Mac
- MGGF-Gary-Watch won’t unlock Mac
- 01:08:38 Brian-GC-Car to Bluetooth Adapters?
- 01:13:33 Andrew-Restoring older Clone’s Settings on New Mac
- 01:22:21 MGG 756 Outtro
