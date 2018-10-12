What’s New with WiFi Mesh, Apple’s Possible iPad Pro Media Event – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-12

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at what’s new in the WiFi Mesh market, plus they share their thoughts on whether or not Apple will host an iPad Pro media event in October.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-10-12: What's New with WiFi Mesh
Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at what’s new in the WiFi Mesh market, plus they share their thoughts on whether or not Apple will host an iPad Pro media event in October.
- What’s new in the WiFi Mesh market
- Will Apple host a new iPad Pro media event in October?
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed