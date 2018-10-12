What’s New with WiFi Mesh, Apple’s Possible iPad Pro Media Event – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-12

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at what’s new in the WiFi Mesh market, plus they share their thoughts on whether or not Apple will host an iPad Pro media event in October.

