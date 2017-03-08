With the Wikileaks report out saying the CIA developed hacking tools to get into our iPhones, John Martellaro joins Jeff Gamet to look at Apple’s security measures for our mobile devices. They also look at the negative message Apple is sending customers by not giving us solid information about the Mac, and Kelly Guimont drops by for a few minutes, too.
Wikileaks, CIA, and iPhone Hacks - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-08
Sponsors
iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.
- CIA Leak Reveals How Agency Targets iPhones
- Apple Already Patched Most CIA Hacks From Wikileaks Report
- Apple Has its Eye on the Ball, but It’s a Different Ball
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed