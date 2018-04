John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the state of Windows 10 security versus macOS, plus they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s HomeKit fail.

TDO 2018-04-04: Windows versus Mac Security John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the state of Windows 10 security versus macOS, plus they respond to listener comments on Jeff’s HomeKit fail.