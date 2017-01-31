Apple and Worker Visas, HomeKit Falls Behind in the Smarthome Game – TMO Daily Observations 2017-01-31

Work Visas for the tech industry may be changing thanks to an executive order that’s said to be coming from the White House. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the draft order and the impact it could have on Apple and other Silicon Valley companies. They also have some thoughts on the rapidly changing smart home market and Apple’s apparent lagging position.

