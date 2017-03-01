Working Smarter for Mac Users is the latest book from Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, so he’s joining Jeff Gamet to give us a preview before it launches this Friday. Bob also shares a couple tips to help improve your Mac productivity.
Working Smarter for Mac Users Preview with Bob "Dr Mac" LeVitus - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-01
- Working Smarter for Mac Users by Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus
- Be More Productive by Typing Faster
- Microsoft Natural Ergonomic Keyboard 4000
- Matias Tactile Pro 4
