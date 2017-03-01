Working Smarter for Mac Users Preview with Bob “Dr Mac” LeVitus – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-01

Jeff Gamet

Working Smarter for Mac Users is the latest book from Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, so he’s joining Jeff Gamet to give us a preview before it launches this Friday. Bob also shares a couple tips to help improve your Mac productivity.

10:30 AM Mar. 1st, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Elgato’s Eve Lightswitch replaces a traditional lightswitch and adds HomeKit compatibility. You can get 10% off when you order at the Elgato website using discount code TDO, and free shipping when you choose FedEx Ground® Home Delivery.

