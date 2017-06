Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote was filled with announcements so Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about what they saw as the standouts from the event.

TDO 2017-06-05: WWDC 2017 Keynote Wrap Up Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference keynote was filled with announcements so Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about what they saw as...