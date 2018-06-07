WWDC 2018 ARKit 2, the End of 32-bit Mac Apps – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-07

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly Guimont and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet at Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference to talk about ARKit 2 and what Apple is doing in the augmented reality space, plus they look at the coming end of 32-bit app support in macOS.

TDO 2018-06-75: WWDC 2018 ARKit 2

12:41 PM Jun. 7th, 2018 | 00:26:51 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Smile is celebrating its 15th anniversary and the launch of PDFpen 10 for the Mac. PDFpen 10 includes watermarking, headers & footers, a precision edit tool, and PDFpenPro 10 adds batch OCR, too. During the week of June 11th, the Smile Blog will celebrate Smile’s history, so check out their website to learn more about the company and PDFpen 10.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2018 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • Carbon Copy Cloner
  • Jamf Now
  • Smile
  • eero
