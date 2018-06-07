WWDC 2018 ARKit 2, the End of 32-bit Mac Apps – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-07

Kelly Guimont and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet at Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference to talk about ARKit 2 and what Apple is doing in the augmented reality space, plus they look at the coming end of 32-bit app support in macOS.

