WWDC 2018 macOS Mojave Privacy, the Perils of Beta OS Versions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-06-06

Andrew Orr and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet at Apple’s 2018 Worldwide Developer Conference to discuss privacy in macOS Mojave 10.14, and why installing developer betas isn’t for everyone. Bonus: Kelly is internet famous.

1:54 PM Jun. 6th, 2018 | 00:22:39 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

