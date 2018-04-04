Mark Zuckerberg vs. Tim Cook, Apple’s New AI Chief, and Making HomeKit Great – ACM 456

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook have been trading public barbs on privacy, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss the public tiff. They also discuss Apple’s hiring of Google’s former head of artificial intelligence and what it might mean for Siri (hint: good things!). They cap the show with a look at what it would take to make HomeKit the premier home automation platform.

Zuckerberg vs. Cook, Apple's AI Hire, HomeKit - ACM 456

6:17 PM Apr. 4th, 2018 | 01:02:45 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

