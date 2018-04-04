Mark Zuckerberg vs. Tim Cook, Apple’s New AI Chief, and Making HomeKit Great – ACM 456

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook have been trading public barbs on privacy, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss the public tiff. They also discuss Apple’s hiring of Google’s former head of artificial intelligence and what it might mean for Siri (hint: good things!). They cap the show with a look at what it would take to make HomeKit the premier home automation platform.
Zuckerberg vs. Cook, Apple's AI Hire, HomeKit - ACM 456
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook have been trading public barbs on privacy, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss the public tiff. They also discuss Apple’s hiring of Google’s former head of artificial intelligence and what it might mean for Siri...
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Mark Zuckerberg Says Privacy Is for the Rich
- Tim Cook Calls for ‘Well-Crafted’ Regulation Protecting Privacy
- Apple Hires Google’s AI Chief, Tim Cook Touts His Commitment to Privacy
- Here’s How I Finally Accepted HomeKit is a Raging S*#t Storm
- Apple Context Machine Facebook Group
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: GeekTells