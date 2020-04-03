Football Manager 2020 Touch: All The Thrills, But Still Some Spills

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| In-Depth Review

The ever-popular Football Manager Series is expanding its reach on mobile platforms. Last year, it released two new versions: Mobile, a highly streamlined take on the game for smartphones, and Touch, designed for tablets.

Football Manager 2020 Touch Homescreen

Football Manager 2020 Touch: Take The Game Anywhere

I’ve been playing Football Manager 2020 Touch over the last couple of weeks. It is a great offering, striking a balance between the more limited Mobile game and the commitment of the full version. It provides much of the in-depth tactical, training and in-game functionality of the complete game, along with the ability to play on the go. It also succeeds in removing some of the full-versions more convoluted features.

The Training screenr on Football Manager 2020 Touch

If you’ve played any version of Football Manager before, you will be able to find your way around this game pretty easily. However, I did find some of the controls in the game slightly clunky. As it is designed for a smaller screen, the lack of labeling on the main sidebar doesn’t always make it totally obvious where you need to go to perform a certain task. I missed the ability to “talk” to the player at half-time and full time too. Furthermore, I found doing fairly basic things like switching players in-and-out of your starting lineup a bit frustrating. This could be down to fat finger syndrome though!

[Football Manager 2020 Mobile Does Justice to This Great Game Series]

Team selection screen on Football Manager 2020 Touch

The team selection screen.

Excellent in-Match Experience

One feature I really like is the ability to simulate a result. No more wading through boring pre-season friendlies if you don’t want to. This is particularly useful when playing on the iPad as you’re more inclined to move through the game quickly. The in-match experience is also excellent. The ability to do things during a match is far greater than on Football Manager 2020 Mobile, which is really satisfying. You get more in-depth interaction with the backroom staff than on Mobile too. This all makes the game a satisfying play. You don’t feel like you’re missing out on any crucial features.

Overall, I love Football Manager Touch 2020. It isn’t perfect, but it is reasonably priced, hugely playable, and…obviously, totally addictive.

List Price: N/A

Rating:

We're Sorry This Is Not Yet Rated

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of