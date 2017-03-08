Hewlett-Packard Caters to Creative/Tech Pros with Z2 Mini PC

Preamble
It’s well known now that Apple isn’t shipping modern desktop Macs for the creative and technical professionals. Notably, Microsoft and Hewlett-Packard have seized on this gap in Apple’s product line and have moved in with capable solutions designed to be both powerful and aspirational.
One example, and the focus of this article, is the Hewlett-Packard Z2 Mini workstation. But before I get into a high-level review of this extraordinary PC, I need to set the stage for why it even exists.
One question we all have is whether Apple will fight back soon. That remains to be seen. The fact is, Microsoft and Hewlett-Packard are shipping pro workstations and Apple is not. And so the Apple question involves speculation and, while the discussion is tantalizing, it’s beyond the scope of this article. The reality, however, is that many Mac users having been eyeing these kinds of PCs, which is why I’m writing about one.
Seizing Opportunity
There is some significant history here. The origins of my own technical interests in this area go back to the days when I was searching for suitable displays for my 2013 Mac Pro, acquired in June 2014. By then, Apple was in a funk with its 27-inch Thunderbolt display, and I basically began a journal of my search for a much better, modern display.
The result was a discovery of the state-of-the-art and joys of Hewlett-Packard displays. I purchased and reviewed the HP27i 27-inch IPS display. But I was too early. While I really liked that display, when HP later came out with a 34-inch curved display, I was hooked. This is the display my Mac Pro deserved.
It was about this time that I discovered that even as HP was catering to the creative professionals with displays and the technical professionals with its Z workstations and ZBooks, Apple was leaving the door wide open for the competition. That inspired HP (and Microsoft) to be even more aggressive with desktop products and design. I documented this phenomenon in October 2016.
- Hewlett-Packard Seeks to Exploit Apple’s Inattention to Technical Professionals
- Technical Professionals Are Hanging on, Hoping For The Best from Apple
And then, starting in late October of 2016, Apple’s competitors began to pour on the coals.
- Microsoft Just Announced the iPad I Always Wanted – Surface Studio
- HP Exploits Apple’s Mac Pro Void with New Z2 Mini
And Hewlett-Packard continues to rock the PC world with drool-worthy desktops. See, for example, “The desktop PC is finally cool.” The embedded video tells a great story.
To be sure, I’ve given you a library of links that chronicle why the Z2 Mini exists, but it’s an important part of this quasi-review. The story here is as much about the coolness and specifications of the Z2 Mini as why it was brought to market. HP wants to seize Apple’s share of the creative and technical desktop PC market, and it’s off to a great start.
4 Comments Add a comment
I have too much invested in Mac software to make such a switch, but this might make a very nice supplemental machine — especially if I can switch between the two computers on one display. Would this make a good Steam gaming platform?
By the way: In Windows 10, right click on the Start Button and you get a menu. Select Control Panels and you get most of the missing controls from Win7.
I love my 27″ iMac. But I took a good hard long look at this unit. Especially as it is Linux certified. I ended up getting a Mac, partially because I’m tied into the Apple ecosystem. A bigger factor was that this with options, plus a 27″ 5k screen would have been in the same ballpark for price. But it was a close thing. If Apple doesn’t get off their butt and do something soon I might be going the other way in a few years.
Hagen: HP says the M620 graphics card is entry-level for 3D graphics, so it wouldn’t be considered a serious gaming PC.
The first person who can load a stable MacOS on this hardware (aka Hackintosh) could become wealthy over night. Apple is asleep at the wheel making thinner “handheld” desktops, thinking it actually makes a difference to us.
We miss you Steve.