The latest iPhone devices support wireless charging. While there are Qi chargers available in many shapes and sizes, most of them have on major drawback. To use them, your iPhone has to be flat on its back, the screen facing the ceiling. To check the weather, a sports score, or any other notification, you’ve got to pick up your iPhone from the charger. Twelve South has the answer to that problem with the HiRise Wireless. This stand allows you to charge your iPhone while it’s facing you, not the clouds.

A Wireless Charger That Lets You Keep Up With Notifications

The HiRise Wireless provides you with not only a way to charge your iPhone, but also a stand to hold your device upright. The gorgeous gunmetal chrome stand and base have just enough weight and durability to stay in place. The top of the base features a soft leather pad to protect your device.

Your iPhone rests securely and comfortably upright. It’s set at a slight angle, perfect for viewing your screen without picking up your iPhone. The only downside I see is if you haven’t gone totally wireless, and still use wired EarPods or earbuds. You can still use the stand, setting your iPhone down on top of the Lightning plug, but it isn’t quite as stable that way.

Charge More Than Just Your iPhone

As if it wasn’t enough to pair Wireless charging with a stand, you can also use the HiRise Wireless to charge your AirPods and charging case. The charging disc easily detaches from the stand, so you can lay the pad down and put your AirPods case atop it to charge.

The charging disc will work with any Qi-compatible device, in fact. It provides up to 10 watts of charging power, so even the most energy-hungry tablets will get enough juice to fast-charge.

A Compact Travel Companion

The Qi charging disc can also be easily removed from the stand. This is terrific for traveling, since you can take your charger with you on your travels without needing the stand as well. This is great for those who want to travel light.

Since the HiRise Wireless uses a detachable USB-C charging cable, so the same chargers and cables as your MacBook or iPad Pro will work with it. You don’t have to bring along a ton of cables and chargers.

Final Thoughts on the HiRise Wireless

There’s a lot to love about the TwelveSouth HiRise Wireless. Unsurprisingly, considering the company’s other outstanding products, there is very little not to love about this handy charging stand. It’s versatile, sturdy and luxurious, but still lightweight enough to take it on the run. If you’re a fan of being able to wirelessly charge your devices, this is a fantastic way to do it.