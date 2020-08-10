Most folks want to give our iPhones the protection they deserve. Depending on your usage, that might be as simple as a rubberized bumper case, or it could be a full suit of armor. If you’re looking for a classy case with a luxurious feel to it, Vaja might have just the one you are looking for. Consider the Vaja Grip case for iPhone, which I’ve been using on my 2nd generation iPhone SE for several weeks.

Elegance and Simplicity Meet in This iPhone Case

I’m not exactly a newcomer to Vaja. Several years ago, I used the feature-packed Vaja Wallet Agenda LP on my iPhone 7. I was thrilled to try out the Grip on my iPhone. I’d also used the Grip on my iPad Pro, and found it a great way to protect my investment. I also love the look and feel of the textured leather Vaja uses. This Argentinian case manufacturer knows how to pick the best leather and work it beautifully.

The Vaja Grip Case for iPhone may not have all the bells and whistles of fancier wallet cases, but it provides a simple elegance to your device that makes your iPhone look classy, either in your hand or sitting on a desk or coffee table.

The Vaja Grip Case for iPhone Offers Great Protection

I’m using the Vaja Cases Grip for an iPhone SE, but the protection this model provides will work for any iOS device. The Grip is available for nearly all current models of iPhone and iPad, and offers protection against scratches and bumps. You don’t lose easy access to the Lightning port or the side buttons as happens with some cases.

The polycarbonate frame will protect your phone from bumps and short falls. The case provides coverage across all four corners, so no more of those annoying nicks or scratches that happen when your iPhone bumps against your keys or other things in your pockets.

A large notch in the bottom of the case provides plenty of room for connecting any cable or adapter to the Lightning port. The speakers and microphones are also nicely exposed, so you can still play music or other audio, or use the speakerphone feature of your iPhone. A matte black camera frame allows for better picture-taking using your flash.

Finally, if you enjoy charging your device wirelessly, you’ll be happy to note that the Vaja Grip Case for iPhone fully supports Qi charging on compatible devices like mine.

A Variety of Leather Choices

My case came in a gorgeous brown floater leather on the exterior, and a soft Caterina leather inside the case. Vaja also offers the case with Veg-Tan Bridge leather, and each option is available in a variety of colors.