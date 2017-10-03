Here’s Why I Love iStat Menus 6’s Weather Forecast

The title gets right to it: I love the weather forecast notification in iStat Menus 6. It’s a small thing, to be sure, but when I get up to work, I’ve found myself immediately drawn to it, sitting all sweet and pretty in my Mac’s Notifications. It feeds my addiction to incoming information in a very satisfactory manner. Let’s take a gander:

Boom! There it is. Low, High, atmospheric prediction. Short, concise, and waiting for me. Can you feel the waves of indulgent satisfaction rolling off me?

iStat Menus 6 and Weather

Weather is a new feature in iStat Menus 6. There’s a pulldown menu, too, which I haven’t used that much. Turning to the Yahoo! Weather app in iOS is so ingrained in me, I haven’t remembered that basic forecast and conditions are there on my Mac. Here’s what that looks like:

There’s more, too. In the preferences you can buy more frequent updates (which I haven’t done) and customize the data that’s displayed. That’s one of the great things about iStat Menus in the first place, and Weather is just as customizable as anything else.

iStat Menus 6

Oh, I should mention iStat Menus itself. It’s an app that puts a host of data in your menu bar. I’ve always used it for CPU monitoring, RAM usage, and network traffic monitoring. I think their clock and calendar is better than the built-in one for macOS, too. I consider it a must-have utility on my Macs. You can buy version 6 for $18, or upgrade from previous versions for $9.99. There are family licenses, too.

A Note on [Bryan]

Fun fact about me: the second most-used aspect of my Apple Watch is checking the temperature. I have it on a widget in the upper left corner of my watch face. I’m just always curious about the temperature, and use the data to decide what to wear, whether or not to open or shut windows, and sometimes to decide on activities. And I’m an information junkie, to be sure.

Having the temperature range pushed to me first thing in the morning feeds all that. There are likely other apps and services that will push forecasts to me, but with iStat Menus already a must-have on my Mac, I call the new Weather features a winner.