Mariah Carey Returns to Apple TV+ in Time For Christmas

The Queen of Christmas is back! Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, a follow-up to last year’s fabulous Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, debuted on Apple TV+ on Friday.

New Mariah Carey Christmas Special on Apple TV+

This year’s offering is no less glamorous but much shorter. The 2020 special had a full cast and a storyline, but that’s not the case this time around. The focus is an interview between the singer and Apple Music host Zane Lowe. It’s a bit staged and contrived, but generally innocent good fun as they discuss how last year’s show came together and Ms. Carey’s relationship with the now ‘All I Want For Christmas’. The mega-hit is now certified 10-times Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. Regrettably, we don’t get a performance of it, but she does perform her new single ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’ featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin and classic ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’.

Holiday Icon

While people will no doubt be touched by the very sweet inclusion of Ms. Carey’s children in The Magic Continues, the most iconic moment of the whole 19-minute special is when the singer fully embraces her diva status and requires at least six handsome men to help get her and her dress off the stage. They magically reappear when she needs to return to the stage at the end.

Overall, this won’t get you in the holiday spirit like Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special but it is a nice gateway into the holiday season.