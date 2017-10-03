Review: PGP Encryption Comes to iOS With Canary Mail

Easy PGP encryption comes to iOS for the first time with an app called Canary Mail. It’s an email app that provides easy-to-use encryption for everyone. There are features for advanced users who may already have a PGP key set up, and beginners who just want it handled automatically.

PGP Encryption

A little background. PGP, which stands for Pretty Good Privacy, is an encryption scheme that lets you send and receive end-to-end encrypted email. It uses several technologies, like symmetric-key cryptography and public-key cryptography, to achieve this. Essentially, when you set it up, you are given a public key and private key.

You share the public key associated with your account with anyone you want. This key is used to encrypt your emails. The private key is kept private and not shared with anyone. This key is used to decrypt emails. If a person wants to send you a PGP-encrypted message, they use your public key to encrypt it. When you receive it, the system uses your private key to decrypt it. Since your public and private keys belong to you, emails encrypted with your public key can only be decrypted with your private key.

Canary uses an open-source version of PGP called ObjectivePGP. The app handles key exchange automatically. As long as your email recipients also use PGP, the emails will be end-to-end encrypted. If you already have existing PGP keys, you can import them into Canary using iTunes. Key search uses MIT and Keybase keyservers. Canary stores your private key locally in an encrypted database.

Features

Canary Mail has plenty of features that lets it compete with other email apps:

Natural Language Search

Smart Filters

Bulk Cleaner: Algorithms that learn which emails are likely to be more important

One-tap unsubscribe from newsletters

Integrations with third-party apps like Google Drive, Dropbox, Todoist, Things, iCal, Google Calendar, Giphy, Keybase & MIT

Canary Mail works with the email providers you already use. Gmail, iCloud Mail, Office 365, and Yahoo email accounts are all supported. Another feature I thought was handy is the ability to track emails. This lets you know when your email has been opened. You don’t have to wonder if your recipient read your email anymore.

Privacy Policy

Canary says that it doesn’t store any of your email credentials or information. It connects directly with each email provider. Canary also has a detailed privacy policy that tells you how your information is collected, and where it is processed.

Some personal data is collected by Google Analytics, HockeyApp, and Apple’s TestFlight (if you signed up for the beta). Data collected include cookies, usage data, email addresses, unique device identifiers, and geographic location. Privacy-conscious individuals should be aware that the majority of data processing, hosting and infrastructure is in the U.S. However, Canary makes it clear that users can find out if their data has been stored:

Users have the right, at any time, to know whether their Personal Data has been stored and can consult the Data Controller to learn about their contents and origin, to verify their accuracy or to ask for them to be supplemented, cancelled, updated or corrected, or for their transformation into anonymous format or to block any data held in violation of the law, as well as to oppose their treatment for any and all legitimate reasons. Requests should be sent to the Data Controller at the contact information set out above.

The Data Controller and owner is Mailr Tech LLP. Contact at info@canarymail.io. Canary Mail is available for iOS at US$4.99, and macOS at US$9.99.