Review: An Ekster Smart Wallet is Perfect for the Apple Card

Although Apple warned that leather wallets would discolor the Apple Card, I continue to use mine. I’ve also been using an Ekster smart wallet called the Senate. Here’s what I think of it.

Senate Smart Wallet Specs

Dimensions : 0.3 x 4.1 x 2.3 in (0.85 x 10.5 x 6 cm)

: 0.3 x 4.1 x 2.3 in (0.85 x 10.5 x 6 cm) Storage : Stores 7+ cards

: Stores 7+ cards Strap : Multi-purpose, cash storage

With Optional Tracker Card

Tracker Card : Powered by Chipolo Technology

: Powered by Chipolo Technology Compatibility : iOS 9/Android 4.4 and above

: iOS 9/Android 4.4 and above Coverage : Worldwide Lost & Found Platform, QR Safety Net

: Worldwide Lost & Found Platform, QR Safety Net Range : Up to 200 ft (60 m) with BLE 4.0

: Up to 200 ft (60 m) with BLE 4.0 Solar-Powered : 3 hours of charge lasts 2-3 full months

: 3 hours of charge lasts 2-3 full months Ringer : Ring your wallet or phone

: Ring your wallet or phone Voice-Activated : Compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri

: Compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri Selfie-mode : Take remote group selfies with your Key Tracker

Part of the wallet that holds the tracker is solid metal and might not be comfortable in a back pocket, so I recommend you use a front pocket or purse. But I’m impressed with how many cards it can hold, plus there’s a cash strap you can leave on or remove.

The leather feels nice and looks classy and available in Classic Brown, Nappa Black, Steel Blue, Roma Cognac, Merlot Red, Juniper Green, and Blush Beige. The leather is premium top-grain and tanned under environmental protocols in gold-rated LWG tanneries.

Push the trigger at the bottom and the cards slide up for you to choose. There isn’t a place to hold coins so this smart wallet is strictly for cards and cash. But I never carry coins and rarely carry cash so this wallet is perfect for me. The specs say 7+ cards but I’d say 4-5 is better. Your cards will also be protected from RFID skimming.

The tracker has a small solar panel so it can charge just by leaving it on the windowsill. It has GPS built in and uses the Chipolo phone app. You just connect it with a single tap through Bluetooth. If you lose your wallet just open the app and you’ll see it on a map. The tracker is also voice-activated and you can use it with Siri.

In conclusion I think it’s a great wallet, albeit a bit expensive. The Ekster Senate wallet will set you back US$69, and the optional tracker card is US$29. In total that brings the cost to US$98. Right now the company is holding a Halloween sale. Get 20% off by using the code TREAT20. With that code the cost will lower to US$78.

