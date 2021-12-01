Review: Brydge MAX+ for iPad Pro is a Wonderful Keyboard to Use

Brydge has sent me its latest keyboard for the iPad called Brydge MAX+. It’s for iPad Pro owners and supports iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th & 5th generations), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd & 3rd Gen), and iPad Air (4th Gen).

Keyboard Specs

Size and Weight – 12-inch model . Length: 11.2 in (285 mm). Width: 8.8 in (223 mm). Height: 0.7 in (17 mm). Weight: 2.1 lb (970 g)

. Length: 11.2 in (285 mm). Width: 8.8 in (223 mm). Height: 0.7 in (17 mm). Weight: 2.1 lb (970 g) Size and Weight – 11-inch model . Length: 9.8 in (248 mm). Width: 7.3 in (187 mm). Height: 0.7 in (17 mm). Weight: 1.98 lb (766 g)

Color: Silver, Space Gray, and White for 12-inch model. Space Gray and White for 11-inch model.

For the battery life, at the company says that without using the backlight you can get up to 3 months at 2 hours use per day. If you do use the backlight you get up to 40 hours per charge. I’ve only had it for a couple of weeks. I topped up the battery when it arrived and so far I haven’t had to charge it again, and this is with backlighting usage at night.

Thoughts

I like this keyboard better than other Brydge keyboards I’ve reviewed. It has a new Magnetic SnapFit case which means you just place the iPad onto the upper part and it snaps into place. Using previous Brydge keyboards that required you to slide the iPad into the hinges always worried me. It was a tight fit and difficult to insert and remove the iPad.

Other features include a multi-touch trackpad (Brydge’s biggest trackpad yet), and of course Bluetooth connectivity. I wouldn’t say I’m a huge fan of the trackpad. The bigger size is great but the “click” remains the same, and the sound and the way it presses down don’t appeal to me. The experience and feel of typing feels the same as the Brydge Pro+, but it’s an experience I’m satisfied with.

I think it’s a nice product overall, and I would recommend it over the Pro+ keyboard. Bigger trackpad, SnapFit, and the company’s Instant-On Connectivity means you can quickly start working with your iPad Pro. It’s US$199 for the 11-inch model and US$249 for the 12.9-inch model.