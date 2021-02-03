This is an unofficial second half to my review of Satechi’s foldable iPad stand. I say that because stands like can’t be used with Apple’s Smart Keyboard or Magic Keyboard. Instead you’ll need an external keyboard like the Slim X3 Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard.

Although the product description says it was designed for Macs, you can use it with an iPad running iPadOS 13.4 or later. This version of the keyboard is the extended layout with a numeric keypad. This isn’t something I use much but it’s great for people who want it. The keyboard is 16.65 x 4.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 0.97 lbs.

Like other Satechi products I’m really glad this comes in space gray to match my iPad. It has a row of function keys to control display brightness, backlit brightness, a search key, volume keys, skip back/play-pause/skip forward keys, and others. It’s very comfortable to type on, with the key travel similar to that of my MacBook Pro.

According to the quick start guide, the battery life of course depends on usage and the amount of backlighting you use. On a full charge it says 80 hours. It was delivered with a full charge and the iPadOS battery widget still shows 100% two weeks later.

Interestingly, there is an option to use this as a wired keyboard. With a USB-C port on the back, you can use a special key combination to activate wired mode. Like the stand, I think this keyboard is a great product. I don’t think I’ve really ever been unhappy with a Satechi product.