Satechi released a foldable, aluminum iPad stand in January. As I understand it, it’s supposed to be redesign of the stand it launched in December. That one was available exclusively through Apple, but this newer stand can be found on Satechi.net for US$44.99.

Foldable iPad Stand

As someone who uses their iPad frequently it was great to get a proper stand, as opposed to the cardboard box I was using. This stand is great to look at and really feels like a premium product. It’s made out of space gray aluminum with rubber on the bottom and the front part so it won’t slide around on your desk.

It comes in at 5.75 x 9.625 x 1.75 inches and weighs 1 lb 10 oz. There are a couple of hinges to adjust the stand to your liking, and it folds nearly flat for optimal storage. It’s a simple, well-made product and I would be hard pressed to find something wrong with it (I kept the directions just in case, unlike last time). There is a space in the arm you can use to hold your power cable.

There are two hinges so two things can be adjusted: The arm and the mount where you can put an iPad or iPhone. Two different folding configurations come to mind: Upright for desktop mode and flat for drawing mode.

As the product description says, it “easily creates the perfect desktop setup wherever you are, whether it’s taking a FaceTime group call or sketching out your latest idea on your iPad.” It also comes with a one year manufacturer warranty.

The hinges are firm and take a bit of force to adjust, helping to ensure that your iPad isn’t going anywhere while you’re using it. Because of the open nature of the mount you can place your iPad in portrait and landscape mode.

In total I think it’s a great product and its minimalist design perfectly blends with your iPad. You can’t go wrong with the US$45 price tag, either.