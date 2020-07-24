Review: Satechi’s Trio Wireless Pad Can Power Three Products at Once

Satechi’s Trio Wireless Charging pad can charge your Apple Watch (up to 2.5W), AirPods (up to 5W), and iPhone (up to 7.5W) all at once.

Satechi Wireless Charger Specs

In the box you get the charging pad, a 24W PD adapter, a USB-C cable (40”), a UK-compatible plug and an EU-compatible plug.

Charges via USB-C

4.53 x 8.66 x 0.51 inches

13 oz

The last two specs are important. The first thing I noticed when I unboxed the charger is now slim and light it is. Before this I was using the Scosche BaseLynx Charger which is more bulky.

Using the Charger

Satechi’s offering is made of Space Gray aluminum so it blends right in with my other Apple products. The top is sleek, black plastic that hides fingerprints well, and the bottom has four rubber pads so it doesn’t slide around your desk. The charging circle for an iPhone is also rubber so that won’t slide off either.

There is a designated area for each product. You have a magnetic Apple Watch stand that flips up into Nightstand Mode, a rectangular indentation in the middle for your AirPods, and a circle for the iPhone. It features foreign object detection and temperature protection, so it can automatically cut off power when necessary.

YiPhone charging with the device supports cases up to 5mm thick, but it doesn’t work with cases that have metal plating or credit card holders. On the top you’ll see three LED indicators that turn on when you’re charging a device. This is a nice feature that lets you know if a device is actually charging. You won’t come back a couple hours later only to find you placed something incorrectly and it didn’t charge.

Conclusion

The Satechi Trio Wireless Pad is a great product and I’m very pleased with it. The minimal design means it looks great wherever you put it, and it’s thin and light enough to make it a good travel charger.