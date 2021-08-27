There is a lot to unpack with the latest episode in season two of Ted Lasso, and Richmond’s progress in the FA Cup is the least of it. Most of the characters seem to be going through something.

Ted Lasso Season Two Explores Mental Health in Sport, Male Friendship

On the football side, Roy and Jamie finally sort their differences in a bid to get the best out of the star striker, while Nate gets his moment to shine. However, it is off the pitch where most of the drama happens in this episode. We gain a bit more insight into Rebecca after her mother turns up very unexpectedly, and Higgins plucks up the courage to offer Beard some relationship advice. The growing closeness between ‘Diamond Dogs’ is one of the most charming and enjoyable elements of Ted Lasso season two, a really nice depiction of male friendship.

Meanwhile, Ted, having seemingly managed to navigate, or at least cope with, the difficulties of having his child on a different continent, is rocked after a phone call about his son. It all catches up with him during the FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham Hotspur and he finally decides to book an appointment with Dr. Sharon. With mental health in sport being an in-focus topic over recent months, this all felt very timely. The psychiatrist, played brilliantly by Sarah Niles, is becoming an increasingly integral part of Richmond – leaned on and respected by the players, appreciated by the other staff.

Who is The Secret Messenger?

While this episode has convinced me further that Richmond will go on to win the FA Cup, another one of my other predictions seems in doubt. Is it really Sam, not Ted, who is the mystery man messaging Rebecca on a dating app? It certainly seems so…or is this another diversion?

There are disappointingly few laugh-out-loud moments in this episode to balance the difficult topics, but it tugs on the heartstrings in a way that we’ve become accustomed to with Ted Lasso. As we move into the second half of season two of the show, there is plenty left to be resolved.