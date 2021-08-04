Logitech released its Combo Touch keyboard case in June, and I got a chance to review it for my iPad Pro. It’s an attractive, capable keyboard that includes a trackpad for iPads running iPadOS 13.4 or later.

To update the keyboard’s firmware from time to time, you’ll have to download the Logitech Control app.

Combo Touch Keyboard Case

As I wrote in my coverage of the initial announcement, this is one of the few third-party keyboards I’ve seen that have Smart Connector capability. This means that it’s a low-power keyboard that doesn’t require you to plug it in to charge. The keys are backlit and include your standard row of keys at the top to control functions like brightness level, search, play/pause, control volume, and others.

The Combo Touch is meant for iPads with the flat-sided design, so that means iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch, and iPad Air 4th gen. For the Pro models the keyboard supports all three generations, but only the 5th generation of the 12.9-inch.

There are four use modes:

Type Mode : Dock the keyboard upright, pull out the kickstand, and you’re ready to type out notes, emails, and more.

: Dock the keyboard upright, pull out the kickstand, and you’re ready to type out notes, emails, and more. View Mode : Detach the keyboard and pull out the kickstand to watch movies and videos.

Sketch Mode : Fully extend the kickstand for the perfect angle to take handwritten notes and draw with Apple Pencil® or Logitech Crayon.

Read Mode: Detach the keyboard—or reattach it with the keys turned inward—to read books, articles, and more.

The case is covered in a soft on the front and back, which I personally like. Regular plastic or rubber keyboard cases are fingerprint magnets. The trackpad is really snappy and I’m a big fan of using it. It supports iPadOS multi-touch gestures, too. At the top of the case is a space for an Apple Pencil.

It was hard for me to come up with anything negative about the keyboard. It does everything it needs to and doesn’t add a lot of bulk to the iPad. Maybe more color options, because I bet owners of the iPad Air 4 might like to match the keyboard color to the iPad color. It only comes in Oxford Grey and Sand. Personally, I like space gray accessories anyway.