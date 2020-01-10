Review: Satechi Type-C Aluminium Stand And Hub For Mac Mini

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| Reviews

Let’s be honest, a computer stand not the most exciting accessory. However, Satechi has made one for the Mac mini that is both useful and rather stylish.

Satetchi Mac Mini Stand

Satechi Stand is Perfect Mac Mini Accessory

The one complaint I have about the Mac mini is that the ports are at the back. It’s not a disaster but it does mean that it is not as easy to add peripherals as it might be.

The Satechi stand has a USB-C data port, three USB-A 3.0 ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack port. They are all at the front, making them super accessible. All you do is plug the cable in the stand into a USB-C port on the computer and away you go.

I love the design of the Mac mini, and this stand compliments it perfectly. Satechi has made its product to look exactly like the computer, so it all blends nicely into one. At $79.99, it also very good value. My only slight concern is that the stand traps heat so your computer gets a little hotter than it might. However, I’ve not noticed this as a major issue. Overall, this an excellent accessory to the Mac mini.

Product: Type-C Aluminium Stand And Hub for Mac Mini

Company: Satetchi

List Price: $79.99

Rating:

Outstanding Product. Get It Now!

Pros:

Looks great, requires no setting up, and puts the ports on the front of your Mac Mini.

Cons:

Potential to trap heat meaning your computer gets a little hotter than it might.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of