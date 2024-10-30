HomePods Crackling and Delaying? See Causes and Workaround

Recently, many HomePod owners started reporting their speakers are making crackling sounds, with playback delay being also a common complaint. Here’s what we know about the issue so far, including causes and possible workarounds.

Why Are My HomePods Making Crackling Sounds?

While the cause isn’t unclear, the issue is likely related to a recent software update. HomePods run a stripped-down variant of iOS, which receives new versions alongside iPhones and iPads. Most affected users are on HomePod Software 18, but some users on 17.6 are also experiencing issues.

The most notable symptom is the crackling noises when using AirPlay. Many users have also reported significant sound delays when playing audio or video, with echoes and looping being common.

While no debug or troubleshooting data is available yet, one user managed to gather information with their router’s manufacturer. According to that company’s tech support, the HomePods show a short spike in network latency from time to time. They also seem to be using less of the Wi-Fi capabilities than they’re able to.

HomePods with Crackling and Sound Delay: Workarounds

As of when this article is first being written, in late October 2024, Apple still hasn’t provided a permanent fix. Some HomePod owners were able to find workarounds, though they aren’t guaranteed to work for long.

1. Unplug Your HomePods

Firstly, turning the HomePods off, unplugging them, and turning them on again seems to temporarily fix the crackling and delay. Most users who tried that, however, reported the issue returned from a few hours to a couple of days later.

2. Physically Swap Positions

Another possible fix, though not applicable to many people, is swapping HomePods locations. Take the speakers that are experiencing the issues and place them where other, normally-working units, are.

Moving the working HomePods to the original location of the affected ones doesn’t seem to cause problems. Placing the affected speakers where the working ones are, however, may temporarily stop the issue. Again, this will likely only last for some time, and eventually, the issue will come back.

Lastly, with so many affected users in a short time, there’s a high chance that this is a software issue. Because of that, if the above workarounds didn’t work, I recommend you check for software updates. It’s possible that, by the time you’re reading this article, Apple has issued a permanent fix.

HomePods aren’t the most popular Apple device around, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have loyal users. The recent crackling and delay issue, however, definitely makes the HomePods less appealing as a smart speaker solution. For now, the best approach is to try these workarounds and hope Apple issues a definitive fix soon.