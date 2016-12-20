Agilebits has announced a tremendously important feature for 1Password subscriptions: the ability to see if your passwords are pwned passwords—here’s what you need to know about it.
Hacked Password Database Found to Contain 1.4 Billion Credentials
Research into the database is still ongoing, with 4iQ posting a few updates yesterday.
macOS High Sierra Thoughts and Geek Challenges – Mac Geek Gab 669
Do you have an app that crashes on save? Do you fully understand how to control the macOS firewall? Your two favorite geeks will help you with this and a lot more. Press play for this info-and-action-packed episode!
Quick and Dirty Way to Add Limited Symbols to 1Password Passwords
This can be particularly useful when you’re generating a password for a website or service that (inexplicably) limits which special characters you can use.
macOS: Using Keychain's "Secure Notes" Feature
You can store more than passwords securely in Keychain Access, and Melissa Holt shows you how.
Password Mayhem, iOS Photos, & Preventing Sleep – Mac Geek Gab 667
You ask, we answer! Tech support every week for over 12 years! First up this episode: Passwords, and lots of ’em. Then it’s on to managing Photos and app files on your iPhone. We revisit the topic of waking a sleeping laptop, and then discuss a few tips and tricks we’ll keep up our sleeves just for you. Download, press play, and enjoy!
How to Use New 1Password Travel Mode to Protect Your Data
It’s an easy method to prevent certain passwords from getting intercepted if your iPhone or Mac is held by border agents.
NAS, MDM, DGC and Other Fun Initials – Mac Geek Gab 653
Sometimes you have to get geeky. No worries, Dave and John will talk you through understanding what NAS and MDM mean and why you might want to use them. Don’t worry, fellow geeks, there’s stuff in here for you, too. After all, that’s how Mac Geek Gab rolls! Listen, enjoy, learn, and prosper at the same time!
How to Password-Protect Your Mac Pages, Numbers, and Keynote Documents
If you’ve got a Pages file full of important, super-secret info, then you should definitely protect it behind a password. In this Quick Tip, we’ll tell you how to set a password for that, change it, and remove it when you need to!
macOS Sierra: Delete And Reinstall 1Password To Refresh Certificate [Update]
Agilebits announced that 1Password users were getting an error message when trying to start the app. This error is due to the expiration of the developer certificate this past Saturday. The company knew the certificate was expiring but didn’t realize it would cause an issue with the software. [Updated with download link.]
For #&%@'s Sake, Make Your Passwords Stronger
Hey, guess what? Your passwords probably suck. Most of our passwords suck, as shown in an analysis of 10 million passwords released in security breaches from 2016. Bryan Chaffin has some basic tips for improving your password security, and stern words for those who slack on this!
1Password 6.5 for iOS Adds Native Apple Watch App
AgileBits announced Tuesday the release of 1Password 6.5 for iOS. This release offers device syncing through 1Password.com and gets the iOS version up to date with 1Password 6.5 for Mac. The company also made the Apple Watch app native, which should mean it will be much faster (you can read more about that in the AgileBits blog). In addition to being faster, the native app allows you to access entries to any vault, including vaults stored in 1Password.com—previously, you could only access items in your primary vault. You can download the update through the App Store.