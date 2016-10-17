John Martellaro and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at ways to spot phishing emails, plus they discuss the conundrum of when to buy a new Apple Watch.
Here's How to Track Snowboard, Ski, and Snowshoe Activity on Apple Watch
Apple Watch can track your snowboarding, skiing, and snowshoeing activity, just like any other workout. Read on to learn how, and see which activities may require extra apps.
How to See Your Heart Rate Recovery on the iPhone
Your Apple Watch tracks a metric called heart rate recovery for three minutes after your workouts end; with this, you can get a pretty good idea of your cardiovascular health. In today’s article, we’ll show you how to find that data on your iPhone!
iOS: How to Compare Past Changes in Your Move Goal
If you’ve ever wondered how you could see the changes in your move goal over time without having to look through individual dates, then you’ve gotta read today’s Quick Tip! There’s a hidden feature in the Activity app that’ll let you do just that.
watchOS: How to Change Your Apple Watch Activity Goals
At this time, Apple only lets you change the Move goal, not Stand or Exercise.
Apple Watch Wants You to Walk/Run/Roll 1 Mile on Mother's Day
Apple’s next Activity challenge will be Mother’s Day, when you’ll be able to earn an Apple Watch badge for walking, running, or wheelchairing a mile or more. 9to5Mac uncovered a reference to the challenge, as well as images of the badge you’ll be able to get. Apple has done special holiday challenges several times before, including Thanksgiving 2016, New Year’s Day 2017, and Earth Day 2017. This Mother’s Day challenge may be U.S.-only, as not every country has a Mother’s Day, and they don’t share the same date. I love these Activity challenges. It’s just a badge, and you can’t do anything with it, but darned if I don’t want to earn them when they’re offered. Accordingly, do your mother proud and get to moving on Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 14th this year.
Apple Watch: Adjusting Your Move Goal on the Fly
Today’s Apple Watch Quick Tip is about adjusting your move goal. You may be getting notifications to change it on Mondays, but what if you want to switch things up later in the week? We’ll tell you how!
Apple Watch and iPhone: Filtering Your Activity Data
The iPhone’s Activity app, which connects to your Apple Watch and stores all kinds of data on what workouts you do, has a pretty neat set of filters and views you can check out to really get an idea of how you’re progressing. In this Quick Tip, we’ll show you how you can filter that data and what it looks like when you do!
Mute/Unmute Apple Watch Activity Reminders in watchOS 3
Apple Watch Activity Reminders are great, but sometimes you just need to mute them—or to unmute them. That setting is hidden in the Watch app in iOS 10, and Bryan Chaffin shows you how to use it.
TMO's HealthKit, Health, and Activity FAQ
Apple wants to be the hub for your health and fitness world, so HealthKit was introduced with iOS 8. That grew into a whole ecosystem that can be kind of confusing until you understand what’s going on with the different apps Apple gave us. Read on to get the lowdown on HealthKit, Health, and Activity.