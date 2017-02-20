Agilebits has announced a tremendously important feature for 1Password subscriptions: the ability to see if your passwords are pwned passwords—here’s what you need to know about it.
How to Use New 1Password Travel Mode to Protect Your Data
It’s an easy method to prevent certain passwords from getting intercepted if your iPhone or Mac is held by border agents.
macOS Sierra: Delete And Reinstall 1Password To Refresh Certificate [Update]
Agilebits announced that 1Password users were getting an error message when trying to start the app. This error is due to the expiration of the developer certificate this past Saturday. The company knew the certificate was expiring but didn’t realize it would cause an issue with the software. [Updated with download link.]