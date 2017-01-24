The fight to block Ajit Pai and the FCC from killing net neutrality in the United States is headed to the Ninth Circuit Court in San Francisco.
FCC Votes with Ajit Pai to End Net Neutrality in Party Line Vote
They did so with zero public hearings, a comment system marred by fake comments—including Russian-submitted comments in favor of ending Net Neutrality—and overwhelming public support for Net Neutrality regulation.
Apple Root Password Bug, Ajit Pai’s Net Neutrality Fight, Listener Topics – ACM 349
Apple fixed its root access flaw in macOS High Sierra, but the whole incident is a corporate black eye for a company known for executing. Bryan and Jeff also talk about Ajit Pai’s latest embarrassing comments defending his plan to gut net neutrality. They also talk about some of the topics suggested by the Apple Context Machine Facebook Group.
Frothy Rants about Encryption and Net Neutrality, Plus Apple's AR Goggles - ACM 348
A listener sparks an intense rant from Bryan and Jeff about encryption and passcode-attempt-based device wipes, and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai gets them going on Net Neutrality. They cap the show with the observation that Apple’s AR goggle project appears to be back on.
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
Tim Berners-Lee Wants Your Help in Protecting Net Neutrality from Ajit Pai's FCC
Internet-inventor Tim Berners-Lee has written an editorial for USA Today asking Americans to help save the Internet from an irresponsible vote on Net Neutrality expected from the FCC.
His Opposition to Net Neutrality Might Put FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Out of a Job
Frankly, I hope Senator Cantwell’s efforts are successful, because the freedom and openness of the internet largely depends upon net neutrality.
Apple Net Neutrality Comments to FCC: Don't Allow Fast Lanes
Apple’s stance is more general in nature, and doesn’t specifically mention issues like whether to treat telecoms like utilities
Canadian Regulators Put an End to Locked Cellphones
The regulations, “will erase millions in annual revenue for carriers” because locking phones is a completely arbitrary practice designed to lock consumes to a carrier.
Tell the FCC Exactly How You Feel about Ringless Voicemail
Telling the FCC what you think is purposefully difficult, but it’s vital you do so.
John Oliver Makes It Easier to Comment on FCC Effort to Gut Net Neutrality
The FCC under Chairman Ajit Pai did its best to bury the mechanism for publicly commenting on the U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s efforts to gut net neutrality. Fortunately, comedian and Last Week Tonight host John Oliver made it easy.
FCC Chairman Has Delusional Plan to (Un)Protect Net Neutrality
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai has some cockamamie ideas divorced from reality. The man who believes the United States is a better place if ISPs can sell what they know about us also thinks Net Neutrality would be better protected if it was voluntary. Bryan Chaffin explains.
Apple, Let Us Tune into Those FM Radio Channels
Your iPhone has an FM radio chip that you’ve never been able to use. FCC chairman Ajit Pai thinks that’s a shame, and so does Jeff Butts. While the FCC chairman isn’t going to try forcing Cupertino to turn on the chip, he’s certainly turning up the heat about it. Let’s see what the good chairman has to say, and what impact that might have on streaming music services.
New FCC Chairman Sets His Sites on Killing Net Neutrality
Net neutrality has just been put on notice. The Trump administration’s new Federal Communication Commission chairman is Ajit Pai‚ who openly opposed the Open Internet Order and isn’t a fan of broadband privacy regulations.