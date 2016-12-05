Former Vice President Al Gore and Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson are teaming up for a climate-focused discussion at Apple’s Union Square store in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 19th. The two will talk about climate optimism, Earth Day initiatives, and more. The event is free, but you need to RSVP to attend. Their discussion starts at 7PM pacific time and odds are it’ll fill up quickly. If you want to attend, head over to Apple’s website and RSVP now.