The biggest news from the event was an indication Apple would not give shareholders a special dividend.
Al Gore, Lisa Jackson Discussing Climate at San Francisco Apple Store on April 19
Former Vice President Al Gore and Apple Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson are teaming up for a climate-focused discussion at Apple’s Union Square store in San Francisco on Wednesday, April 19th. The two will talk about climate optimism, Earth Day initiatives, and more. The event is free, but you need to RSVP to attend. Their discussion starts at 7PM pacific time and odds are it’ll fill up quickly. If you want to attend, head over to Apple’s website and RSVP now.
Al Gore Meets with Donald Trump: 4 Things They Might Have Discussed
Politics and technology may have intersected yet again on Monday, as former U.S. Vice President and current Apple board member Al Gore met with President-Elect Donald Trump. Mr. Gore acknowledged the meeting outside of Trump Tower, but here are four topics most likely to have been on the agenda.