Our popular culture carries with it themes, pseudo-science, and technical fears. Woe to any company whose product missteps into that quagmire.
How to Listen to a Rain Storm on Your HomePod
Want to listen to a gentle rain storm on your HomePod or Amazon Echo to help you relax? It’s easy if you know what to say.
The Path Siri is Taking Towards Human Intelligence. Or Not
Computers are good a generating speech, parsing human speech and minimally translating text. But when will it feel like there’s genuine, human intelligence on the computer’s part?
Study Shows Consumers don't Use Smart Speaker Voice Control for Much
Loup Ventures just released a survey on smart speaker owners and it has two interesting points: HomePod is already gaining marketshare, and people don’t use their smart speakers for very smart stuff.
How We Use Smart Speakers, the Future of Companion Robots - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-23
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at a survey showing how consumer use their smart speakers, plus they talk about the future of companion robots.
Apple's HomePod Tech Specs - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-31
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to run through the HomePod’s tech specs and see how they compare to Amazon Echo and Google Home.
Tech Spec Showdown: Apple HomePod vs Amazon Echo vs Google Home
Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo, and Google Home can all stream music, but how do they stack up against each other?
Tim Cook: You'll Want HomePod for the Audio Quality
Amazon Echo and Google Home have squeaky sounding speakers, so that’s why you should buy a HomePod, according to Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Alexa Mania at CES Has Observers Questioning Apple's Approach
In post-CES analysis, a theme has emerged. Is Apple losing consumer presence of mind in consumer electronics, or is it all just a mirage?
Here's How to Turn Your Neighbor's Amazon Echo into a Remote Listening Device
MWR Labs was able to open a first generation Amazon Echo and add permanent code to the firmware that streamed live audio from the always-listening microphones to remote services.
Guy Accidentally Tells Smart Home Device to Call the Cops on Him
I don’t think he collected $200, either.
Amazon Updates Echo With Home Intercom Feature
The feature works with the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and even with the Alexa iPhone app, so you’ll be able to annoy your family from anywhere in the world.
Former Microsoft Exec Has Amazing Things to Say About Apple's WWDC Keynote
Steven Sinofsky was the former executive of Microsoft’s Windows Division, but, surprisingly, he has some remarkable things to say about Apple’s recent WWDC keynote.
How AIs, like Siri, Could Become Our Proxy Shoppers
People of means don’t spin their wheels on frustrating shopping expeditions, however, AIs could be the equalizer for the rest of us.
Siri's No Amazon Alexa yet, but Give Her Time
With Amazon Alexa being joined in our living rooms by Google Assistant and now Microsoft Cortana, it’s clear that Apple needs to step up to the plate and take back the home. Jeff Butts makes the case for why Cupertino needs to develop an Echo-like device for Siri.
Apple's Siri Speaker Might Look Like a Miniature Mac Pro
The rumors of Apple’s competitor to the Amazon Echo have taken a credible turn, with a well-connected but secretive leaker sending details to journalists. Jeff Butts has the latest update on the unnamed Siri speaker.
Who's More Intelligent, Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa?
In the battle of virtual personal assistants, Apple and Amazon have strong contenders. Which one is “smarter,” though, Siri or Alexa? Perhaps it’s too early to really call the race, since both personal assistants keep growing and evolving. Be that as it may, Jeff Butts has put both through their paces, and shares his thoughts.
iDevices Introduces HomeKit Wall Switch, Wall Dimmer, Wall Outlet
LAS VEGAS – iDevices introduced Wall Switch, Wall Dimmer, and Wall Outlet at CES. These Wi-Fi-enabled devices support Apple’s HomeKit, as well as Amazon Echo. They don’t need a hub, and company reps told me they meet all of Apple’s and Amazon’s security (and other) requirements. Folks looking to build a HomeKit-specific smarthome should take a good look at these devices.
Police Turn to Amazon Echo in Homicide Showing How Smarthome Devices Can Spy on Us
Police in Bentonville, Arkansas, obtained a search warrant for the audio captured by an Amazon Echo as part of a homicide investigation, raising concerns over just how much smarthome devices know about us. In the case of the Echo, Amazon says little is being recorded and stored, but that’s not much of a consolation for IoT device owners who’re worried their tech might be used against them by the government.
Bryan Gets Paranoid About the IoT - ACM 391
Bryan is totally paranoid about the Internet of Things, and he isn’t at all happy about the idea of having an Amazon Echo or Google Home listening in on everything in his house. Jeff laughs at him. Once the guffaws die down, they talk about how and why Apple is getting crushed by these good enough devices.