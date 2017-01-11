President Obama is the hot property the streaming TV services want, and Netflix may be in the lead to land a deal.
Amazon Key Lets Amazon Couriers Leave Packages Inside Your Home
At last, Amazon has a solution to the vexing problem of, “Man, there just aren’t enough strangers who have access to my home,”
Amazon Prime Day 2017 Kicks Off Tuesday, July 11th
Amazon Prime Day, the company’s annual Black Friday-like sales event for Prime members that first launched in 2015, is coming soon. The company today announced that Prime Day 2017 is set for Tuesday, July 11, 2017, and that current Prime members can get an early start on shopping by logging on the previous night, Monday, July 10 at 9:00 p.m. EDT (6:00 p.m. PDT). Like the company’s Black Friday sales, Prime Day shoppers can expect a rotating series of deals throughout the day. Many of the products are clearance-like items that Amazon needs to move, but you’ll still occasionally find big savings on some cool stuff. If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for the free trial which will give you access to the sale as well as all of the other Prime member benefits.
Amazon Prime on Apple TV Announcement Coming at WWDC
Apple plans to announce Amazon Prime Video for Apple TV during its Worldwide Developer Conference keynote presentation on June 5th. Amazon also plans to start selling Apple’s entertainment device again once the app is available.
Amazon Prime Video Finally Headed to Apple TV
Amazon seems to warming up to the idea of bringing Prime Video to the Apple TV, and it could come as early as this summer. Insider sources say Amazon and Apple have finally come to terms, which should make many Apple TV owners very happy.
Apple TV and Amazon Prime TV, iPad Rumors, Apple Departures - ACM 393
Nvidia is adding Amazon Prime TV to its Shield TV settop box, leaving Apple TV as one of the only devices that doesn’t support the #2 streaming service. Bryan and Jeff think Apple needs to fix this. They also look at some sketchy iPad rumors and talk about key departures from Apple’s executive ranks.