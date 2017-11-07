The update continues testing with known new features.
Samsung Invents Creepy Animoji for Galaxy S9 Smartphone
AR Emoji on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Animoji, but instead of fun emoji animals, it turns your own face into a creepy cartoon-ish animated homunculus.
Samsung Still Plans to Copy Animoji for its Galaxy S9 Smartphone
We noted in January that Samsung is planning on introducing its own version of Animoji, and now there’s another report out saying the same.
Watch Apple's Animoji Karaoke Commercials, Featuring Migos and Childish Gambino
They’re both Animoji Karaoke videos stitched together with effects and compositing that you might expect from a major production.
Apple Unveils iOS 11.3 - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-24
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the new feaetures in Apple’s iOS 11.3 update for the iPhone and iPad.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta
Apple’s first developer beta for iOS 11.3 is out with new Animoji, improved ARKit and HomeKit, Business Chat, and more. A public beta is coming soon.
iOS 11.3 Announced with Battery Management, New Emoji, Health Records, More
iOS 11.3 for the iPhone and iPad is coming this spring and it’ll included the promised power management for worn out batteries feature, along with new Animoji characters, Health Records management, and more.
Duke University Uses Animoji to Announce Tim Cook's Commencement Speech
Apple CEO Tim Cook will be the commencement speaker at Duke University on May 13th, 2018, and the school used Apple’s own technology to make the announcement. Duke President Vincent E. Price, along with students and Tim Cook, used Animoji for the big reveal. Animoji is an iPhone X feature that maps your facial expressions and what you’re saying to an emoji character in real time. Cook is a Duke graduate and a fan of the school’s basketball team—something he shares in the video. Check out Duke’s Animoji announcement video.
FaceRig is the Animoji You Wish Apple Made
Animoji on the iPhone X is pretty cool, but with just a handful of emoji faces to choose from it feels a little limited—plus it works only in the Messages app. FaceRig is an app that fixes those problems by giving you loads of characters to choose from, and you can unlock more through credits you earn by using the app. It uses the iPhone X’s facial tracking feature to do its magic, plus you can record videos to share with friends. You can choose from characters that animate in sync with your movement, or masks that overlay your face. FaceRig is free, and it’s already eating up too much of my time.
Samsung Ready to Invent Face ID, Animoji for Galaxy S9
Samsung just announced a new chip dubbed Exynos 9 Series 9810 for its upcoming smartphone models that sports what the company is calling “realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security when unlocking a device with one’s face.”
Apple Promotes Face ID in 4 New Videos
They cover topics such as Animoji, how Face ID works in the dark, how it recognizes you no matter what you’re looking like today, and more.
Record and Live Stream Animoji with AnimojiStudio
If you have an iPhone X and want to record Animoji longer than 10 seconds, and don’t want to have to send your creations to someone just so you can save them, AnimojiStudio has you covered. The Maccast’s Adam Christianson turned me on to the app, and it’s pretty awesome. You can record and save Animoji videos without Apple’s built-in 10 second cap, and you can live stream your Animoji-fied self on services like Periscope. AnimojiStudio is free, but comes with a catch: it uses Apple’s private APIs so it isn’t on the App Store. You’ll need a paid or free developer account and Xcode to compile and install the app, or sideload the precompiled IPA file.
iPhone X Review: Here's What Apple Gets Right, And Wrong
We’ve been putting the iPhone X through its paces since it came out and are ready to tell you what we think. Best iPhone ever, or just an expensive toy?
If You Think iPhone X Animojis Are Silly, Think Again
It can be hard to get iPhone X customers excited about technical specifications, OLED displays and the optics of Face ID, so Apple doesn’t go there. Think animojis.
Check It Out: Our Ten Favorite Animoji Karaoke Videos
Animoji karaoke is the best marketing for the iPhone X that Apple could ask for. We’ll probably see more creative uses for them in the future.
Twitter's New 280 Characters, iPhone X Animoji - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-08
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Twitter bumping tweet length up from 140 characters to 280, plus they get a little philosophical about Animoji.
Double Animoji Recording Length with SBSAnimoji
If you want to Animoji that are longer than the ten seconds Apple allows on the iPhone X, Simon B. Støvring has an app for you. His SBSAnimoji app lets you record 20 second Animoji videos and he’s looking into making that even longer. His app means you don’t have to use iOS 11’s screen recording feature, or connect your iPhone X directly to your Mac to use QuickTime or Screenflow. The catch is that he uses Apple’s private APIs so SBSAnimoji isn’t available in the App Store. It is, however, available on Github so if you have a free or paid Apple developer account and are comfortable side loading apps yourself you can install it without much hassle.