Duke University Uses Animoji to Announce Tim Cook's Commencement Speech

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be the commencement speaker at Duke University on May 13th, 2018, and the school used Apple’s own technology to make the announcement. Duke President Vincent E. Price, along with students and Tim Cook, used Animoji for the big reveal. Animoji is an iPhone X feature that maps your facial expressions and what you’re saying to an emoji character in real time. Cook is a Duke graduate and a fan of the school’s basketball team—something he shares in the video. Check out Duke’s Animoji announcement video.

Animoji on the iPhone X is pretty cool, but with just a handful of emoji faces to choose from it feels a little limited—plus it works only in the Messages app. FaceRig is an app that fixes those problems by giving you loads of characters to choose from, and you can unlock more through credits you earn by using the app. It uses the iPhone X’s facial tracking feature to do its magic, plus you can record videos to share with friends. You can choose from characters that animate in sync with your movement, or masks that overlay your face. FaceRig is free, and it’s already eating up too much of my time.

Samsung Ready to Invent Face ID, Animoji for Galaxy S9

Samsung Exynos 9 processor

Samsung just announced a new chip dubbed Exynos 9 Series 9810 for its upcoming smartphone models that sports what the company is calling “realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security when unlocking a device with one’s face.”

Apple’s Battery PR Disaster, Social Media’s Negative Impact, and the Importance of Animoji – ACM 443

Apple Context Machine Logo

The boys are fuming over Apple’s self-induced iPhone battery fiasco, and argue the company will lose lawsuits over the issue, whether or not they lose in court. They also discuss Chamath Palihapitiya’s argument that social media is ripping society apart. They cap the show with an in-depth discussion on why Animoji is important, and how Apple is turning iMessage into a hybrid social media platform.

If you have an iPhone X and want to record Animoji longer than 10 seconds, and don’t want to have to send your creations to someone just so you can save them, AnimojiStudio has you covered. The Maccast’s Adam Christianson turned me on to the app, and it’s pretty awesome. You can record and save Animoji videos without Apple’s built-in 10 second cap, and you can live stream your Animoji-fied self on services like Periscope. AnimojiStudio is free, but comes with a catch: it uses Apple’s private APIs so it isn’t on the App Store. You’ll need a paid or free developer account and Xcode to compile and install the app, or sideload the precompiled IPA file.

If you want to Animoji that are longer than the ten seconds Apple allows on the iPhone X, Simon B. Støvring has an app for you. His SBSAnimoji app lets you record 20 second Animoji videos and he’s looking into making that even longer. His app means you don’t have to use iOS 11’s screen recording feature, or connect your iPhone X directly to your Mac to use QuickTime or Screenflow. The catch is that he uses Apple’s private APIs so SBSAnimoji isn’t available in the App Store. It is, however, available on Github so if you have a free or paid Apple developer account and are comfortable side loading apps yourself you can install it without much hassle.

